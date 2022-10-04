Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.22.

LESL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Leslie’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In other Leslie’s news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LESL. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.6% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,449,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after buying an additional 3,870,142 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Leslie’s by 32.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,295,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,559,000 after buying an additional 1,524,298 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter worth about $20,148,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.59. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $24.40.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Leslie’s will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

