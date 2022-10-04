Less Network (LESS) Price Reaches $0.0088

Less Network (LESS) traded down 84.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Less Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Less Network has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $39,816.00 worth of Less Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Less Network has traded down 85% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004537 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00043940 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $322.20 or 0.01604991 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Less Network Profile

Less Network (CRYPTO:LESS) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2021. Less Network’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins. Less Network’s official website is less.xyz. Less Network’s official Twitter account is @LessToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Less Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LESS is a platform that offers cross-chain trading services in one place. There are four main services in this ecosystem work, LessPad, LessTools, LessDex and LessNFT.”

