Lever Token (LEV) Price Tops $0.0119 on Top Exchanges

Lever Token (LEV) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 4th. Lever Token has a market cap of $83,017.23 and $17,676.00 worth of Lever Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lever Token has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Lever Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lever Token alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,056.03 or 1.00014611 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00006966 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051859 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009974 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00064164 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00021782 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Lever Token Profile

LEV is a coin. Lever Token’s official Twitter account is @Leverj_io.

Lever Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Leverj is a decentralized leveraged crypto exchange that provides solutions to the inherent risks seen in centralized trading platforms. Leverj provides decentralized identity to avoid identity leaks and multi-signature accounts to provide complete user control over account funds. LEV is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token and it is the primary token in Leverj's two-level token system. The LEV token represents a license to transact on the platform proportional to the percentage ownership of the token supply. The second token, FEE, can be generated by LEV token holders by freezing the LEV token in a smart contract for a fixed duration, allowing them to trade on the Leverj platform without having to pay fees in ETH. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lever Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lever Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lever Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lever Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lever Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.