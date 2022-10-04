LEXIT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $42,497.00 (LEXI)

LEXIT (LEXI) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. LEXIT has a total market capitalization of $398,384.00 and approximately $42,497.00 worth of LEXIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LEXIT has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One LEXIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0249 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About LEXIT

LEXIT’s launch date was May 13th, 2021. LEXIT’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LEXIT is https://reddit.com/r/LEXIT_NFT_DeFi. LEXIT’s official website is www.lexit.com. LEXIT’s official Twitter account is @LEXITco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LEXIT

According to CryptoCompare, “LEXIT is a platform for transforming Intellectual Property into Non Fungible Tokens (NFTs). Anyone owning Art, Music, Film/Videos, Patents or Technical Inventions, can join and submit a listing for an NFT Launch, collect NFTs, follow/like its favourite creators and have the ability to build their NFT identity with LEXIT.LEXIT will soon after also release an extension of its NFT Launchpad with an integration of its Decentralized Exchange (DEX) which will make launched NFTs immediately available for trading on LEXIT’s DeFi Pools.”

