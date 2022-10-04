LGCY Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,520.00 (LGCY)

LGCY Network (LGCY) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One LGCY Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LGCY Network has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. LGCY Network has a market cap of $12.18 million and $37,520.00 worth of LGCY Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LGCY Network

LGCY Network was first traded on July 30th, 2020. LGCY Network’s total supply is 53,085,315,418 coins. LGCY Network’s official website is lgcy.network. LGCY Network’s official Twitter account is @LGCYNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LGCY Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LGCY Network began as a fork of the TRON blockchain. The essential base and functions of TRON will remain for LGCY with the major differences lying in the system of governance and the focus on community.LGCY Network implements the Libertas Protocol to the Super Representatives (SRs) system of governance. By splitting up the 27 SRs into three branches, limiting the power of each, and introducing terms to the governance system, no single large token holder will be able to gain an unbalanced amount of power. Striving for true decentralization.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LGCY Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LGCY Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LGCY Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

