Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,470,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the August 31st total of 9,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LBTYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Liberty Global has a 52 week low of $16.48 and a 52 week high of $30.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 63.77% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 7,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total transaction of $166,236.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,432 shares in the company, valued at $805,147.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,463. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,095,935 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Liberty Global by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after buying an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,521,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,693,000 after purchasing an additional 141,130 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 7,752,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,262,000 after purchasing an additional 342,062 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after purchasing an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. 50.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

(Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.