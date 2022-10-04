Lightning (LIGHT) Price Reaches $0.0175 on Top Exchanges

Lightning (LIGHT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Lightning has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $2,552.00 worth of Lightning was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lightning coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Lightning has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,285.64 or 1.00031478 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006941 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003058 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00049868 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021720 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Lightning is a coin. Lightning’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,269,692 coins. Lightning’s official Twitter account is @LightChainOne and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LIGHT’s double-layer structure is designed to enable an immutable, transparent, and decentralized system to apply to every corner of the world on a scalable and economic basis. LIGHT believes to be one of the key essentials for the next social improvement for mankind. “

