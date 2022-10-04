Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.29.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSPD shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $18.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $15.03 and a 12-month high of $102.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.38). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $173.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

