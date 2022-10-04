Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Acquired by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LIN. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Linde during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $275.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $289.59 and a 200-day moving average of $300.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.60.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.



