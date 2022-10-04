LINK Trading Down 2.1% This Week (LN)

LINK (LN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. In the last seven days, LINK has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. LINK has a market cap of $179.68 million and approximately $318,897.00 worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LINK coin can now be purchased for $30.07 or 0.00148788 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINK alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010715 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LINK Coin Profile

LINK was first traded on April 1st, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,345,959 coins and its circulating supply is 5,974,606 coins. The official message board for LINK is medium.com/linkecosystem. The official website for LINK is link.network. LINK’s official Twitter account is @link_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINK

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LINK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.