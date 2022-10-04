LINKA (LINKA) Price Reaches $0.0008 on Top Exchanges

LINKA (LINKA) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. LINKA has a total market cap of $554,417.91 and approximately $3,868.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINKA coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, LINKA has traded up 99.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA’s launch date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io. LINKA’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LINKA

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

