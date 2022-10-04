LIQ Protocol (LIQ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $29,809.00

LIQ Protocol (LIQ) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 4th. During the last week, LIQ Protocol has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One LIQ Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LIQ Protocol has a total market cap of $288,249.00 and $29,809.00 worth of LIQ Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LIQ Protocol Profile

LIQ Protocol was first traded on August 1st, 2021. LIQ Protocol’s total supply is 99,999,785 coins. LIQ Protocol’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LIQ Protocol is liqsolana.com.

Buying and Selling LIQ Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “LIQ Protocol is a decentralized on-chain liquidation engine system powering derivatives markets on Serum and lending platforms on Solana.”

