LiquidApps Hits Market Cap of $551,395.78 (DAPP)

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One LiquidApps coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $551,395.78 and $608.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps was first traded on November 9th, 2020. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io.

LiquidApps Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

