Liquidifty Price Up 101.5% Over Last 7 Days (LQT)

Liquidifty (LQT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. Liquidifty has a market cap of $658,109.76 and $43,798.00 worth of Liquidifty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidifty has traded up 101.5% against the dollar. One Liquidifty coin can now be purchased for $0.0163 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000317 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004981 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000573 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010749 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Liquidifty Coin Profile
Liquidifty’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,307,500 coins. Liquidifty’s official Twitter account is @liquidifty and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Liquidifty Coin Trading
