Lisk Trading Down 3% Over Last Week (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Lisk has a total market cap of $140.14 million and approximately $2.97 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00004816 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00005947 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000039 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CavatCoin (CVTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official website is lisk.io. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

