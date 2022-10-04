Litecoin Cash Market Capitalization Tops $2.47 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.47 million and approximately $43.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,298.47 or 0.99958626 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000031 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 767,393,387 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
