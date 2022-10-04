Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives $388.20 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $388.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LAD. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MFN Partners Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAD stock opened at $220.03 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $366.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.01 and a 200-day moving average of $279.35.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 3.92%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Featured Stories

