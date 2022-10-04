Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LAD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Lithia Motors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $388.20.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Lithia Motors Price Performance

NYSE:LAD opened at $220.03 on Friday. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $366.36. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.22 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lithia Motors

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, for a total transaction of $268,430.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total value of $43,441.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,824.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFN Partners Management LP grew its holdings in Lithia Motors by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,884,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.