Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Rating Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $350.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.20.

Lithia Motors Price Performance

LAD stock opened at $220.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Lithia Motors has a one year low of $209.00 and a one year high of $366.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by ($0.04). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 29.61%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.12 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 47.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total value of $36,659.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sidney B. Deboer acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $268.43 per share, with a total value of $268,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,860,776.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.55, for a total transaction of $36,659.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,259.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.3% in the second quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 851,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,884,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,408,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,459,000 after acquiring an additional 29,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 772,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in Lithia Motors by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 727,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,240,000 after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

