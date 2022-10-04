Lition (LIT) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $47,935.07

Lition (LIT) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Lition has a market capitalization of $47,935.07 and approximately $123.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lition coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lition has traded down 11.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EdenLoop (ELT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Element.Black (ELT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Blakecoin (BLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Universal Molecule (UMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Dirac Coin (XDQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000118 BTC.

BigCoin (HUGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lition Coin Profile

Lition is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on January 24th, 2021. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 coins and its circulating supply is 35,542,028 coins. The official website for Lition is www.lition.io. Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lition’s official message board is medium.com/lition-blog.

Buying and Selling Lition

According to CryptoCompare, “Litentry is a network that supports DID aggregation protocol and a decentralized mobile application. Litentry Network is built on top of the Substrate framework with the objective of enabling DID aggregation, verification, and credit calculation. It aims to simplify the process of resolving agnostic DID mechanisms by integrating DID standards into a modularized identity service. The Litentry mobile application serves as a secure vehicle for users to collect their decentralized identities and manage them in one place. LIT token holders are also able to participate in on-chain governance in an efficient and secure manner. Telegram | Medium | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

