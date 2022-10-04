Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 343,100 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the August 31st total of 313,800 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Littelfuse Trading Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $207.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $235.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $194.72 and a 52-week high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $618.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.08 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 14.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 16.63 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.20%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 361.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $288.33.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

