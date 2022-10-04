LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

LITTLE RABBIT (LTRBT) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. LITTLE RABBIT has a total market capitalization of $7.32 million and $36,291.00 worth of LITTLE RABBIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LITTLE RABBIT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LITTLE RABBIT has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About LITTLE RABBIT

LTRBT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2021. LITTLE RABBIT’s total supply is -9,223,372,036,854,775,808 coins. The official website for LITTLE RABBIT is newlittlerabbit.net. LITTLE RABBIT’s official Twitter account is @LTRBTtwt and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LITTLE RABBIT

According to CryptoCompare, “Littlerabbit is a projects on the Binance Smart Chain. Its aim is to maximize users investment with yield farming mechanism that provides sustainable and profitable yields combined with transparent security features.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LITTLE RABBIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LITTLE RABBIT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LITTLE RABBIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

