Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.10.
LYV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment
In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total transaction of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,711,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 in the last quarter. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Live Nation Entertainment
Live Nation Entertainment Price Performance
LYV opened at $78.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.72 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.41. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $73.35 and a 1 year high of $127.75.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 669.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.