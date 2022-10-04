Livent (NYSE:LTHM) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Livent (NYSE:LTHM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LTHM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Livent from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded Livent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Livent from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Livent to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Livent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.78.

Livent Stock Performance

NYSE LTHM opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 55.71 and a beta of 1.80. Livent has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $36.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Livent ( NYSE:LTHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. Livent had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 18.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Livent will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Livent news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of Livent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $118,282.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gilberto Antoniazzi sold 3,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $118,282.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,418.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 85,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,980,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,980 shares in the company, valued at $10,499,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth $49,491,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Livent by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,674,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,334,000 after buying an additional 797,187 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Livent by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,799,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,979,000 after acquiring an additional 736,174 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Livent by 5,080.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 660,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 647,636 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Livent by 761.6% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 631,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 558,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

(Get Rating)

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in non-rechargeable batteries and the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications.

Featured Stories

