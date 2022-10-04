LockTrip 24-Hour Volume Reaches $81,568.00 (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 36.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One LockTrip coin can now be purchased for about $0.80 or 0.00003973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LockTrip has a total market cap of $9.57 million and $81,568.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 35.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LockTrip launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

