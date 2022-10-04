Locus Chain Trading Down 18% Over Last Week (LOCUS)

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One Locus Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0472 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Locus Chain has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar. Locus Chain has a market capitalization of $75.35 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Locus Chain Profile

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 coins. Locus Chain’s official website is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Buying and Selling Locus Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

