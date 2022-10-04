LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,511,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 37,309 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 312.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 54,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 39.11% of the company’s stock.

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.

