LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) Downgraded by William Blair to “Market Perform”

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their target price on LogicBio Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th.
LogicBio Therapeutics Trading Up 637.6 %
Shares of LOGC stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. LogicBio Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.54.
About LogicBio Therapeutics
LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing genome editing and gene therapy treatments using its GeneRide and sAAVy platforms. The company's GeneRide technology is a new approach to precise gene insertion harnessing a cell's natural deoxyribonucleic acid; and gene delivery platform, sAAVy is an adeno-associated virus, which is designed to optimize gene delivery for treatments in a range of indications and tissues.
