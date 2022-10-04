Loom Network Reaches Market Cap of $68.30 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000258 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded down 32.7% against the dollar. Loom Network has a total market cap of $68.30 million and approximately $33.60 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

