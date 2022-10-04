Loser Coin (LOWB) One Day Volume Hits $711,524.00

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Loser Coin has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $711,524.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin launched on April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 78,381,747,586 coins. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Loser Coin is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week.Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

