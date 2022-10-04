LTO Network (LTO) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.83 Million

LTO Network (LTO) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One LTO Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0800 or 0.00000394 BTC on popular exchanges. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $2.83 million and $1.03 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LTO Network has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LTO Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004924 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LTO Network Profile

LTO Network was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 35,368,365 coins. The official website for LTO Network is ltonetwork.com. The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork. The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/LTONetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @TheLTONetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LTO Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node.Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LTO Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LTO Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.