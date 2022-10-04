Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lumina Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LMGDF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the August 31st total of 67,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Lumina Gold Stock Up 8.1 %
Shares of LMGDF opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Lumina Gold has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.35.
About Lumina Gold
