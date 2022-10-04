Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Luminar Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Luminar Technologies to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.55. Luminar Technologies has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 11.60 and a quick ratio of 11.44.

In other Luminar Technologies news, CEO Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders purchased 175,000 shares of company stock worth $1,630,500 over the last three months. 43.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 189.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 4,481.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,488,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,370 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Luminar Technologies by 148.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,847 shares in the last quarter. CQS US LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $16,180,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter valued at $15,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

