LunchMoney 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00 (LMY)

LunchMoney (LMY) traded up 28.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 4th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded 18.7% higher against the dollar. LunchMoney has a market cap of $236,250.00 and $2.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About LunchMoney

LunchMoney launched on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins. The official website for LunchMoney is lunchmoney.io. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney.

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide.Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LunchMoney using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

