Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,390,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 37,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lyft from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lyft from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lyft from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on Lyft in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

Get Lyft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lyft

In other Lyft news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $246,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,335,243. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lyft in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 44.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 10,267 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 195.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 91,002 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 60,180 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 18.5% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 30.7% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 47,093 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $990.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.14 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 46.36% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Lyft’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.