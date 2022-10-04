Lympo Market Token (LMT) Price Hits $0.0011

Lympo Market Token (LMT) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One Lympo Market Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lympo Market Token has traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lympo Market Token has a market capitalization of $1.44 million and $50.00 worth of Lympo Market Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Lympo Market Token

Lympo Market Token’s launch date was March 16th, 2021. Lympo Market Token’s total supply is 1,250,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo Market Token is https://reddit.com/r/LYMPONFT. Lympo Market Token’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lympo Market Token is lympo.io.

Buying and Selling Lympo Market Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is building a sports NFTs ecosystem including NFTs with IP rights of world-famous athletes and clubs. The ecosystem will also include custom sports characters created by various artists and sports influencers.LMT (Lympo Market Token) is the utility token used throughout The Lympo ecosystem as the basis of transactions, interactions, and NFT minting. It is an ERC-20 utility token built on the Ethereum blockchain.LMT can only be acquired with the existing LYM token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo Market Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lympo Market Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lympo Market Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

