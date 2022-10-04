Lyra Trading 5.7% Higher This Week (LYRA)

Lyra (LYRA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. In the last seven days, Lyra has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Lyra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lyra has a market capitalization of $10.58 million and approximately $142,611.00 worth of Lyra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Lyra Profile

Lyra’s official website is lyra.live. Lyra’s official Twitter account is @LYRAblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lyra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lyra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lyra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lyra using one of the exchanges listed above.

