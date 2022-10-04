Madison Wealth Partners Inc Has $9.12 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.8% of Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $368.14 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $401.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $408.22.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

