Maecenas Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (ART)

Maecenas (ART) traded 121.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 30% higher against the U.S. dollar. Maecenas has a total market cap of $48,950.31 and $16.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maecenas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Coin Profile

Maecenas’ launch date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 coins. Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas.

Buying and Selling Maecenas

According to CryptoCompare, “Maecenas wants to democratize access to fine art by creating a decentralized art gallery — a truly open platform where anyone can own a piece of a Picasso. Maecenas is building a global art blockchain market where assets are traded quickly and fairly on a liquid exchange.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the exchanges listed above.

