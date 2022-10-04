MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Achieves $10.18 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $10.18 million and approximately $280,710.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MahaDAO coin can currently be bought for $1.02 or 0.00005039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins. The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com. The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao.

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

