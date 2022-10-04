MaidCoin ($MAID) Price Reaches $0.70 on Major Exchanges

MaidCoin ($MAID) traded down 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. MaidCoin has a total market capitalization of $150,208.00 and $39,726.00 worth of MaidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MaidCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.70 or 0.00003514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MaidCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MaidCoin Coin Profile

MaidCoin’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. MaidCoin’s total supply is 216,671 coins. The official website for MaidCoin is www.maidcoin.org. The Reddit community for MaidCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Maidcoin. MaidCoin’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MaidCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MaidCoin is a blockchain-fueled game that anyone can enjoy with MetaMask. Users are able to earn $MAID coins with Maid & Nurse NFTs.”

