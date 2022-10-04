Maker One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.92 Million (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Maker has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $829.68 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker coin can now be bought for about $848.66 or 0.04171556 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Maker

Maker was first traded on August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 coins. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com/en. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Maker

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

