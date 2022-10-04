MakiSwap 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $150,619.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last week, MakiSwap has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MakiSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. MakiSwap has a market cap of $688,257.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MakiSwap Profile

MakiSwap’s launch date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 263,195,893 coins. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MakiSwap is makiswap.com.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

