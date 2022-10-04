MakiSwap Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $698,827.00 (MAKI)

MakiSwap (MAKI) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 4th. One MakiSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MakiSwap has a total market capitalization of $698,827.00 and approximately $150,619.00 worth of MakiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MakiSwap has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MakiSwap

MakiSwap’s genesis date was May 25th, 2021. MakiSwap’s total supply is 263,708,159 coins. MakiSwap’s official website is makiswap.com. MakiSwap’s official Twitter account is @makiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MakiSwap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Makiswap is an automated market maker (AMM) on HECO (Huobi Chain). The MakiSwap Protocol realigns incentives for network participants via revenue-sharing and forum-driven mechanics in tandem with the regular AMM model.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MakiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MakiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MakiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

