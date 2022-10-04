Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,724,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,800.0 days.

Man Wah Price Performance

Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.

Get Man Wah alerts:

Man Wah Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Man Wah Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture, wholesale, trading, and distribution of sofas and ancillary products in the People's Republic of China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Sofa and Ancillary Products, Other Products, Other Business, and Home Group Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Man Wah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Wah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.