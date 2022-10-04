Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF) Short Interest Update

Man Wah Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MAWHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the August 31st total of 1,724,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 19,800.0 days.
Man Wah Price Performance
Shares of Man Wah stock opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. Man Wah has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.03.
Man Wah Company Profile
