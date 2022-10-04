Manchester City Fan Token Market Capitalization Tops $130.00 Million (CITY)

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. During the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market cap of $130.00 million and $4.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $6.50 or 0.00032055 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Profile

Manchester City Fan Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

