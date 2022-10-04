ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
ManTech International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $96.00.
ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ManTech International
About ManTech International
ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ManTech International (MANT)
- China-Based EV Maker BYD Set For Big European, Japanese Expansion
- Is Illumina Still the Gamechanger in Genomics Sequencing?
- Here’s What Makes Amazon a Sum-of-All-Parts Commerce Juggernaut
- The Institutions Bought CarMax In Q3, Now It’s Cheaper
- Here’s What a Strong US Dollar Means for Your Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.