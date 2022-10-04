ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ManTech International has a 1 year low of $66.91 and a 1 year high of $96.00.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $669.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.38 million. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANT. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in ManTech International by 248.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter valued at $69,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 982.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManTech International during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

