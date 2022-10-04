Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,630,000 shares, an increase of 17.9% from the August 31st total of 25,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Shares of Marathon Digital stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 5.13. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.49). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 114.11% and a positive return on equity of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Digital will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Marathon Digital news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 139.3% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on MARA shares. Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BTIG Research lowered Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

