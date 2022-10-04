Marginswap 24 Hour Volume Hits $43,364.00 (MFI)

Marginswap (MFI) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. In the last week, Marginswap has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Marginswap coin can currently be bought for $102.33 or 0.00510599 BTC on major exchanges. Marginswap has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $43,364.00 worth of Marginswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Marginswap Coin Profile

Marginswap was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Marginswap’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. Marginswap’s official website is marginswap.finance. Marginswap’s official Twitter account is @marginswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Marginswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Marginswap is a decentralized margin and spot exchange powered by Uniswap and Sushiswap. It allows users to trade with up to 5x leverage using Marginswap.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marginswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marginswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marginswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

