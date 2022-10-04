Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Receives $14.22 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.22.

Several brokerages recently commented on MQ. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Marqeta stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 2.23. Marqeta has a twelve month low of $6.05 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Marqeta by 566.7% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,476,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,855,275 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Marqeta during the fourth quarter worth about $167,049,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

