Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Stock Performance

NASDAQ MBII opened at $0.80 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $145.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.65 and a beta of 0.36. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $1.55.

Get Marrone Bio Innovations alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shay Capital LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 1,486.9% during the 4th quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 4,126,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 148,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 72,800 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $766,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $979,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biological products for crop protection, crop health, and crop nutrition. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Optima, Takla, Pacesetter, Ympact, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marrone Bio Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.